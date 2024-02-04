Royal family hit with massive crisis as three senior royals step back from duties

LONDON - The royal family has been hit with unexpected crisis as three senior royals have temporarily stepped back from royal duties. King Charles III and Kate Middle­ton last month announced they would temporarily be stepping back from public duties due to their medical procedures. Meanwhile, Prince William is remaining by his wife’s side and not stepping out on engage­ments while the Princess of Wales continues to recu­perate at Adelaide Cottage. Prince Edward is also said to be out of duty. Now the reign of the monarchy is in Queen Camilla, Princess Anne and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh’s hands as they have undertaken the ma­jority of engagements during the ongoing crisis. King Charles and William are expected to return to work within a week, but Kate won’t be resuming her royal duties until Easter. Royal family has shared a new post about the Duchess of Edinburg’s latest royal engage­ment. There are also speculations that Sophie will be given an important role in the monarchy. It comes as a royal source told The Mail that the Duchess of Edin­burgh will become “Kate’s Anne” when she is eventu­ally Queen, referring to Princess Anne. The Princess Royal, 73, is frequently called the “hardest-working royal”, having completed a whopping 457 engage­ments in 2023. On the other hand, Sophie complet­ed 219 engagements last year and is often credited as someone who carries out numerous royal duties quietly in the background. Kate and Sophie are the two youngest working women in the Royal Family since Meghan Markle quit royal duties in 2020. King Charles is said to be pleased that Sophie, Camilla and Anne are completing the majority of royal engage­ments, as he has long been surrounded by strong fe­male figures, according to reports. Since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down from their senior royal position, a lot has changed about their relation­ship with the Royal Family. The Royal Family may have gotten through major changes but that doesn’t seem to reflect on their website which was found to be littered with mistakes. However, those mistakes may also have been a subtle dig at the Duke and Duch­ess of Sussex. Last year in August, multiple outlets, in­cluding Express.co.uk, pointed out that the late Queen Elizabeth II was still referred as monarch at least 74 times and Prince Harry still had his HRH title. While royal aides made some of the changes, a lot of it was left as is. However, a notable change to the page was the order of royal members of the family with Harry and Meghan bumped down to the end, just above dis­graced royal Prince Andrew, but below the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester and the Duke of Kent.