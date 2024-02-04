Section 144 imposed in Quetta ahead of election 2024

QUETTA - The Interior Ministry of Balochistan has imposed Section 144 in Quetta for next two days over the ‘security situation’ ahead of general elections 2024. As per details, the Balochistan government has banned the display of arms, and pillion riding, (commonly known as double sawari). Pakistan has witnessed a surge in terrorist activities, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan, since the outlawed militant group Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan ended its ceasefire with the government in November 2022. It is pertinent to mention here that at least six people were killed and 13 others sustained injuries in three violent incidents in Balochistan’s Sibi, Quetta and Chaman and Khyber Pakhunthwa’s Bajaur district within span of a day. The wave of violence began in Sibi when four people were killed and five others sustained injuries in a blast that occurred at Jinnah Road Sibi near political party’s rally on Tuesday. The police said that the explosive material was installed in a motorcycle which led to explosion. The law enforcers have cordoned off the area and called bomb disposal squad. The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) declared around 50% polling stations in country as ‘sensitive’ or ‘most sensitive’. According to ECP sources, out of the total 90,675 polling stations 46,065 have been declared as ‘sensitive’ or ‘most sensitive’ across the country.