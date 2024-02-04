Shinwari appointed FPCCI sales tax committee chief

PESHAWAR - Former president of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) member of the executive committee, Zahid Shinwari, has been appointed as the chairman of the FPCCI Central Standing Committee on Sales Tax (ST).

Simultaneously, SCCI’s ex-president, Adeel Rauf, takes on the role of chairman of the FPCCI Central Standing Committee on Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) for the year 2024-25.

The FPCCI issued a formal notification, as stated in a press release on Saturday. Following the formal communiqué, Zahid Shinwari and Adeel Rauf expressed gratitude to FPCCI President Atif Ikram Shaikh. They assured him of their commitment to uphold the trust placed in them by the FPCCI chief.

Both Shinwari and Rauf pledged to invest their efforts in resolving sales tax-related issues within the business community and fostering the development of the SME sector. They affirmed their dedication to addressing the concerns of the business community with the government and relevant authorities through the FPCCI platform. Their proactive role aims to prioritize and resolve business community issues promptly.