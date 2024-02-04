Sindh police hold high-level meeting on security preparations for general election

KARACHI - Under the leadership of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh, Riffat Mukhtar Raja, a comprehensive review meeting was convened on Saturday to assess the security arrangements for the upcoming Gen­eral Election 2024 and to evaluate the current law and order situation. The meeting, held at the Central Police Office Karachi, saw the participation of Addi­tional IGP Karachi, DIGPs, and other senior officers. Addressing the attendees, IGP Sindh Riffat Mukhtar Raja highlighted the heightened public enthusiasm surrounding the election and emphasized that the Sindh Police’s actions in maintaining law and order are pivotal to fulfilling public expectations.

IGP Riffat Mukhtar Raja stressed the need for enhanced and fool-proof security arrangements across all ranges, districts, and zones, underscored by the active cooperation and support of the pub­lic. Furthermore, he emphasized the importance of stringent implementation of the security plan, pri­oritizing crime analysis, and ensuring timely and robust responses to thwart nefarious intentions.

IGP reiterated the significance of extraordinary security measures to counter anti-peace elements and urged for increased vigilance, timely detec­tion of suspicious activities, and citizen coopera­tion through awareness campaigns. Moreover, he called for diligent security deployment at sensitive installations and key public and private buildings throughout the province, alongside strict enforce­ment of Section 144 against the display of weapons