Siraj urges masses to vote for JI to end corruption

Jamaat-e-Islami Emir Sirajul Haq has urged the people to support his party in the upcoming elections on February 8 to end the prevalent corruption in society.

He made this remark while addressing an electoral rally in Rawalpindi. The JI chief said the candidates of the party have talked about the problems faced by people.

He added that the day of February 8 would bring a sense of hope for the people.

He urged the people to give votes to their real representatives so that they resolve the complex problems faced by society while adding the politics of two major parties – PML-N and PPP – have always revolved around blame game while also enjoying the perks and privileges.