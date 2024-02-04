Sunday, February 04, 2024
Snowfall continues; tourists flocking to Murree

Agencies
February 04, 2024
Lifestyle & Entertainment, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -  Snowfall continues in Murree Hill station and the number of tourists has increased significantly to enjoy the cold weather on the weekend. The district administration has once again decided to stop tourists at the Satra Meel point. The decision to stop the entry of tourists to Murree was taken due to an increase in the rush. If the rush decreas­es, more tourists will be allowed to enter Murree, the administration said. The district administra­tion urged the citizens to avoid unnecessary travel and adopt precautionary measures during snow­fall to avoid any untoward incident.

