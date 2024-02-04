Solangi terms plantation of trees as national, moral duty

ISLAMABAD - Care­taker Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi on Satur­day termed plantation as a national and moral duty as trees were very important for human life and they play a significant role in environmental protection. Formally inaugurating the tree planting campaign in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MOIB) he said it was the duty of all human beings to keep the environment green. “Along with planting trees and sap­lings, steps are also neces­sary to protect them,” Mur­taza Solangi remarked. The cooperation of the AIMS Education System and Pri­vate Schools Association in the plantation drive was a commendable initiative, he added. It should be noted that the saplings for the plantation campaign had been gifted to the Ministry of Information by the Pri­vate Schools Association, which will be planted in various offices of the Min­istry of Information includ­ing the PTV headquarters. The event was attended by MD PTV Mubasher Tau­qeer Shah, senior officials of the Ministry of Infor­mation and Broadcasting, Director of the AIMS Edu­cation System and General Secretary of the Private Schools Association Abdul Waheed Khan and a large number of students.