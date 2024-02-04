Solar synergy

I am writing to advocate for a noble initiative that could sig­nificantly benefit our communi­ties — urging solar panel compa­nies to reconsider their allocation of funds and installing free so­lar panels in government-run schools and hospitals.

Solar energy has emerged as a crucial and sustainable solution for energy needs. Yet, many essen­tial institutions, such as schools and hospitals, face financial barri­ers preventing them from adopt­ing this environmentally friendly technology. Redirecting market­ing budgets towards supporting these institutions with free so­lar panels presents an opportu­nity for solar companies to dem­onstrate their commitment to corporate social responsibility and make a tangible impact on so­ciety instead of investing in out­door marketing.

Conventional energy costs are escalating, burdening the oper­ational expenses of schools and hospitals, particularly those serv­ing underprivileged communities. By alleviating the financial strain associated with electricity bills, these institutions could redirect resources towards enhancing ed­ucational facilities and improving healthcare services for those who rely on them the most.

Additionally, transitioning gov­ernment establishments to solar energy aligns with broader envi­ronmental goals, aiding in reduc­ing carbon footprints and depen­dence on non-renewable energy sources. This shift not only ben­efits these institutions but also contributes to our collective ef­forts in tackling climate change.

I implore solar panel companies to consider this proposal earnest­ly. Investing in free solar panels for schools and hospitals is not just an act of goodwill; it represents an in­vestment in the well-being of our communities. By leveraging their resources for the greater good, these companies can foster posi­tive change that extends beyond commercial interests.

Let us encourage and support solar panel companies in chan­nelling their expertise and re­sources towards initiatives that uplift and benefit society at large. This endeavour holds the prom­ise of a brighter and more sus­tainable future for everyone.

Thank you for considering the importance of this matter. I hope this plea resonates within our community, prompting positive action and support from corpo­rate entities.

MOBASHIR SANDILA,

Karachi.