The Poor are on their Own

On January 30, the Internation­al Monetary Fund (IMF) pro­jected the revised target of the growth rate of Pakistan’s Gross Do­mestic Product from 2.5 percent to 2 percent for the current fis­cal year 2023-24. This is the same percentage at which the country’s population is grow­ing, thereby meaning that the economy would become slow­er by June this year. It simply means an increase in poverty and a decrease in employment.

Amid the slow growing economy, the IMF has yet to issue the third tranche of $1.1 billion as part of the bailout pack­age, negotiations about which would be started with the next elected gov­ernment, which is due to take oath in the mid of this month. The general elec­tions on February 8 would be different from previous elections because the unspoken mandate of the forthcom­ing elected government would be to ex­act money from people and pay to the IMF. The transfer of money would dis­respect electoral manifestoes.

The IMF has also asked Pakistan to run a social welfare program for the poor in addition to the Benazir Income Support Program, as without taking additional social security measures, the economically weaker sections of society cannot endure the onslaught of ongoing high inflation. This emphasis-cum-permission of the IMF is bound to fall on deaf ears of the state, because the poor have no platform to raise their voice. They are on their own. If they take the matter to the street, they would have to face the state’s wrath.

Social security is a targeted subsi­dy to ameliorate the plight of the poor. Though Pakistan runs a social security system, but in the face of a huge pop­ulation (around 240 million in 2023) and a high expenditure of the state, it is difficult for Pakistan to launch an addi­tional social security program.

Generally, governments provide sub­sidized health and education facili­ties to the poor, but the price hike in the natural gas and oil sectors have af­fected the poor adversely. Therein lies the rub. Linking the oil sector (pet­rol and diesel) to the dollar has raised the price of living exponentially, unaf­fordable for the poor. The same is the case with the natural gas, which is re­portedly (to some extent) imported in dollars in the liquid form and convert­ed into the gaseous form. On the one hand, the poor cannot afford to con­sume the costly oil and gas in their dai­ly use. This is a direct impact. On the other hand, the poor cannot afford the price hike in daily consumable com­modities affected by the increase in the price of oil and gas. This is an in­direct impact. In fact, the sway of the dollar has gone immense on the econ­omy. In a way, the dollar is controlling the health of the whole economy, ren­dering all electoral promises otiose – inoperable practically.

This is happening in a country which is affording the provision of free oil and gas to government officials includ­ing judges, who otherwise draw hefty salaries and post-retirement benefits. There is no regard for the poor, who are fast falling into the vicious cycle of poverty. That is, they cannot come out of the cycle without an external help. Provided by the government, the so­cial security is just enough to make the poor sustain their lives and not to come out of the clutches of poverty. In devel­oped countries, to people surviving on social security, banks extend loans to let the talented and skilled start their own businesses to shed the shackle of poverty and dependence on the state’s magnanimity. This is not the case in Pakistan. The poor who are without education and skill are destined to re­main poor for the rest of their lives and perhaps for generations.

Tyranny is that the elected govern­ments pay less attention to the poor, though election contesting candidates woo the poor voters with alluring lofty promises. After forming the gov­ernment, the preference of the elect­ed representatives is to gratify the bu­reaucracy, military and judiciary to persist in power. This is where the sys­tem gets skewed – tilted toward the powerful and off the poor.

Examples are galore. The plight of the poor – unable to afford high inflation – was known to the previous elected co­alition government. To the detriment of the poor, the outgoing government an­nounced the budget (2023-24) encour­aging non-development expenditures: defence spending was increased by 15.5 percent, salaries of civil servants were increased up to 35 percent, and pensions of retired government ser­vants (including retired judges, military officers, and civil servants) were raised to 17.5 percent. This was an act of injus­tice. The point is simple: at the height of economic crisis, on the verge of sover­eign default on external debt, Pakistan afforded favorably a huge sum of non-development expenditures, which were simply meant for firming up the strong and which was bordering on bribery – to the detriment of the poor.

Interestingly, these are the same poor who elect those who run governments and make budgets. In a way, the poor are also part of the problem, because they do not know their rights. They do not have access to information and truth. The media (both electronic and print) and the v-log champs are more inclined to serve the powers that be to earn their bread instead of speaking on behalf of the poor. On the one hand, the poor remain the victim of a biased budget; on the other hand, the poor are the victim of quixotic electoral promis­es. The poor are cajoled into voting for a political party which, once elected, would submit to officialdom. The prac­tice is continued unabated.

Dr Qaisar Rashid

The writer is a freelance columnist. He can be reached at qaisarrashid@yahoo.com