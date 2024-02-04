Sunday, February 04, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Ubaid Shah’s heroics propel Pakistan into U19 World Cup semis

Agencies
February 04, 2024
Sports, Newspaper

BENONI   -  Pakistan U19 secured their spot in the ICC U19 World Cup semifinals by edging past Bangladesh U19, thanks to a stellar performance by Ubaid Shah, in a gripping low-scoring encounter at Willowmoore Park, Benoni. 

After being put into bat by Bangladesh, Pakistan’s opening duo, Shamyl Hus­sain and Shahzaib Khan, laid a foundation with a 37-run partnership. Despite early setbacks, including Hus­sain’s departure for 19 and a quick succession of wickets that left Pakistan struggling at 89-6, a crucial 43-run stand for the seventh wicket helped them post 155. Ara­fat Minhas struck 34, but Pakistan’s innings folded for 155 in 40.4 overs, with Sheikh Paevez Jibon and Ro­hanat Doullah Borson each snagging four wickets. 

Pakistani bowlers, how­ever, were not ready to concede. Ubaid Shah spear­headed the attack, claiming the first of his five wickets in just the third over. He was ably supported by Ali Raza and M Zeeshan, as they dismantled the Bangladesh batting lineup. Bangladesh fought back with a 40-run partnership for the seventh wicket, but Shah’s five-for and Raza’s three wickets kept Pakistan in command. 

Elections Hype

Bangladesh’s late rally, led by an unbeaten 21 from Borson, brought them close, but Pakistan sealed a nail-biting five-run victory when Zeeshan dismissed Maruf Mridha, ending Bangladesh’s innings at 150. Ubaid Shah, with a match-winning spell of 5-44, was named player of the match. The victory sets up a semifinal clash for Pakistan U19 against Australia U19.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-03/Lahore/epaper_img_1706925640.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024