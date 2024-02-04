Ubaid Shah’s heroics propel Pakistan into U19 World Cup semis

BENONI - Pakistan U19 secured their spot in the ICC U19 World Cup semifinals by edging past Bangladesh U19, thanks to a stellar performance by Ubaid Shah, in a gripping low-scoring encounter at Willowmoore Park, Benoni.
After being put into bat by Bangladesh, Pakistan’s opening duo, Shamyl Hussain and Shahzaib Khan, laid a foundation with a 37-run partnership. Despite early setbacks, including Hussain’s departure for 19 and a quick succession of wickets that left Pakistan struggling at 89-6, a crucial 43-run stand for the seventh wicket helped them post 155. Arafat Minhas struck 34, but Pakistan’s innings folded for 155 in 40.4 overs, with Sheikh Paevez Jibon and Rohanat Doullah Borson each snagging four wickets.
Pakistani bowlers, however, were not ready to concede. Ubaid Shah spearheaded the attack, claiming the first of his five wickets in just the third over. He was ably supported by Ali Raza and M Zeeshan, as they dismantled the Bangladesh batting lineup. Bangladesh fought back with a 40-run partnership for the seventh wicket, but Shah’s five-for and Raza’s three wickets kept Pakistan in command.
Bangladesh’s late rally, led by an unbeaten 21 from Borson, brought them close, but Pakistan sealed a nail-biting five-run victory when Zeeshan dismissed Maruf Mridha, ending Bangladesh’s innings at 150. Ubaid Shah, with a match-winning spell of 5-44, was named player of the match. The victory sets up a semifinal clash for Pakistan U19 against Australia U19.