Ubaid Shah’s heroics propel Pakistan into U19 World Cup semis

BENONI - Pakistan U19 secured their spot in the ICC U19 World Cup semifinals by edging past Bangladesh U19, thanks to a stellar performance by Ubaid Shah, in a gripping low-scoring encounter at Willowmoore Park, Benoni.

After being put into bat by Bangladesh, Pakistan’s opening duo, Shamyl Hus­sain and Shahzaib Khan, laid a foundation with a 37-run partnership. Despite early setbacks, including Hus­sain’s departure for 19 and a quick succession of wickets that left Pakistan struggling at 89-6, a crucial 43-run stand for the seventh wicket helped them post 155. Ara­fat Minhas struck 34, but Pakistan’s innings folded for 155 in 40.4 overs, with Sheikh Paevez Jibon and Ro­hanat Doullah Borson each snagging four wickets.

Pakistani bowlers, how­ever, were not ready to concede. Ubaid Shah spear­headed the attack, claiming the first of his five wickets in just the third over. He was ably supported by Ali Raza and M Zeeshan, as they dismantled the Bangladesh batting lineup. Bangladesh fought back with a 40-run partnership for the seventh wicket, but Shah’s five-for and Raza’s three wickets kept Pakistan in command.

Bangladesh’s late rally, led by an unbeaten 21 from Borson, brought them close, but Pakistan sealed a nail-biting five-run victory when Zeeshan dismissed Maruf Mridha, ending Bangladesh’s innings at 150. Ubaid Shah, with a match-winning spell of 5-44, was named player of the match. The victory sets up a semifinal clash for Pakistan U19 against Australia U19.