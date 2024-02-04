Sunday, February 04, 2024
Vote PML-N to power for development of country: Kh Asif

Says elections will be decisive and we will be successful with a huge majority

Our Staff Reporter
February 04, 2024
SIALKOT  -  Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and candidate from NA-71, Sialkot-II constituency Kha­waja Muhammad Asif has urged people to vote PML-N to power for development, prosperity and stabil­ity of the country. “People will choose their leaders by the power of their vote. These elections will be decisive and we will be successful with a huge majority,” he added. Addressing a workers convention in Doburji Mali­an, he said “we have resolved almost all problems of Sialkot city”.

Kh Asif said the World Bank project of Rs 17 billion for the city of Sialkot was also signed during the PML-N gov­ernment. “We re-carpeted roads in this city, built two overhead bridges and Si­alkot Tannery Zone (STZ), which facili­tates the flow of traffic,” he added.

Our Staff Reporter

