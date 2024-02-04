Sunday, February 04, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Will bury politics of hate if voted to power: Bilawal

Will bury politics of hate if voted to power: Bilawal
Web Desk
8:41 PM | February 04, 2024
National

 Pakistan Peoples Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Sunday he would end the politics of hatred and division if his party voted to power.

He, while addressing a public meeting during the election campaign, said “people know about the origin and past of the political parties who want to compete with us.”

He said “I am here with the brothers and sisters of Hyderabad as also I am grateful for your trust on me. Your vote to the PPP would start an era of progress as the regions has seen enough of the divisionary politics.”

He said the people of the area have been suffering and making sacrifices but they have never bowed down to tyrants, dictators.

He said he has brought a public economic contract to the people besides pledging to increase the amount of Benazir Bhutto Income Support Card while adding he would build three million houses for the people in the country.

The former foreign minister said, “the PPP knows how to fight inflation, unemployment and poverty so it depends on people now to give enough votes to the party for their better future.

ECP issues notices to candidates for violating code of conduct in Punjab

For education, he said before soon, there would be a university in every district of Sindh in which quality learning would be promoted.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-04/Lahore/epaper_img_1707025642.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024