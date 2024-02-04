Will bury politics of hate if voted to power: Bilawal

Pakistan Peoples Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Sunday he would end the politics of hatred and division if his party voted to power.

He, while addressing a public meeting during the election campaign, said “people know about the origin and past of the political parties who want to compete with us.”

He said “I am here with the brothers and sisters of Hyderabad as also I am grateful for your trust on me. Your vote to the PPP would start an era of progress as the regions has seen enough of the divisionary politics.”

He said the people of the area have been suffering and making sacrifices but they have never bowed down to tyrants, dictators.

He said he has brought a public economic contract to the people besides pledging to increase the amount of Benazir Bhutto Income Support Card while adding he would build three million houses for the people in the country.

The former foreign minister said, “the PPP knows how to fight inflation, unemployment and poverty so it depends on people now to give enough votes to the party for their better future.

For education, he said before soon, there would be a university in every district of Sindh in which quality learning would be promoted.