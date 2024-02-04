Zardari promises development projects for 'backward' Talagang

PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari on Sunday promised to initiate development projects in Talagang aimed at improving and enhancing the socio-economic conditions, infrastructure and overall well-being of the backward city, including the provision of gas and clean drinking water.

Addressing an election gathering here, the former president asserted that the PPP, being a representative party of labourers and farmers, understands the voice of the poor.

He emphasised his party’s commitment to the progress of the underdeveloped city by pledging to appoint administrative officers who were aware of the challenges faced by the residents.

The former president showcased PPP’s noteworthy initiative of the Benazir Income Support Programme, highlighting that many impoverished individuals were benefitting from the monetary assistance disbursed under the programme.

He however expressed disappointment that this programme went unnoticed by many, but underscored his awareness of the dire conditions faced by the poor. In the same breath, he commended his son and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for spearheading this pro-poor initiative.



Acknowledging the adverse impact of rising inflation on impoverished segments of society, Zardari announced that if his party forms a government, they would double salaries. However, he expressed doubts about whether this measure alone would be sufficient to meet the needs of the people.

Zardari reflected on the conditions during the former PPP government, noting that poverty was not as prevalent. He thanked the participants for gathering on short notice, showing appreciation for their prompt attendance at the event.