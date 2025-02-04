1,700 cops deployed for polio campaign security

Rawalpindi - The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) and Rawalpindi administrations have both launched a seven-day anti-polio vaccination drive across their respective areas, aiming to protect children under the age of five from the virus.

The drive, which commenced on February 3 and will run until February 9, aims to vaccinate 461,125 children in Islamabad and over 10 million children in Rawalpindi. In Islamabad, Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon inaugurated the campaign by personally administering polio drops to children, with health officials and representatives stressing the importance of the initiative. Mobile teams will go door-to-door and visit schools to ensure no child is missed. Health teams are also focusing on migrant settlements to ensure coverage among mobile populations.

In Rawalpindi, the District Health Authority has deployed 3,717 field teams and set up 330 fixed vaccination points at health centers for parents to bring their children. Additionally, 163 transit teams will be stationed at bus stops and railway stations to reach broader populations. A total of 870 area in-charges have been assigned to oversee the drive, while 245 monitoring officers will track progress at the UC level. Both administrations are urging parents to cooperate with vaccination teams to ensure that every child is vaccinated, stressing that this campaign is vital for a polio-free Pakistan. Deputy Commissioner Memon and Dr. Asif Arbab, CEO of the District Health Authority, both emphasized the importance of community participation in achieving the goal of eradicating polio.

Meanwhile, the Rawalpindi district police have deployed over 1,700 personnel to ensure the security of the anti-polio campaign, a police spokesman said on Monday. The security detail will protect 772 teams of polio workers, ensuring the safety of both health workers and the public during the drive.

Under the security plan, the Elite Force, Dolphin units, and patrolling police will work together to safeguard vaccination teams as they conduct door-to-door immunisations. The police are utilising all available resources to protect citizens’ lives and property, reaffirming their commitment to uninterrupted healthcare outreach.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Rawalpindi Kashif Zulfiqar stated that the best possible arrangements have been made to ensure foolproof security for polio workers. The tight security measures reflect a proactive approach by law enforcement to address potential threats and support public health initiatives aimed at eradicating polio in the region.