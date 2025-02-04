10 new additional judges take oath at Peshawar High Court

A swearing-in ceremony was held at the Peshawar High Court, where 10 new additional judges officially took oath of office.

The oath was administered by Chief Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim in a formal ceremony held at the High Court.

The newly appointed judges include, Justice Tariq Afridi, Justice Abdul Fayyaz, Justice Farah Jamshed, Justice Inamullah, Justice Sabitullah Khan, Justice Salahuddin, Justice Sadiq Ali, Justice Mudasir Ameer, Justice Aurangzeb, and Justice Qazi Jawad Ehsan.

With their induction, the total number of judges at the Peshawar High Court has now reached 23. These appointments were approved by the Judicial Commission of Pakistan.