14th Rashid D Habib Golf Tournament to tee off on 6th

LAHORE - The Bank Al Habib’s 14th Rashid D. Habib Memorial National Professional Golf Tournament 2025 will tee off on February 6 at the Karachi Golf Club (KGC). The final round will be played on February 9. More than a hundred top golfers will compete in the professionals category for one of the most coveted four-day national competition of the Annual Golf Season. Last year, Ahmad Baig of RPG won the coveted trophy by carding 275, 13 under par, to win the tournament. Muhammad Zubair of KGC was the runner-up by carding 282, 6 under par. Prior to this event, a two-day match for local KGC Professionals, Senior Professionals and KGC Caddies, the 24th edition of Rashid D. Habib Memorial Golf Tournament, is being played on February 3 and 4. This Year Bank AL Habib PRO-AM Golf Tournament has also been added for the encouragement and collaboration of Professionals with Amateurs to support and develop professional golf at KGC. The total prize money of PKR 12 million includes PKR 9.4 million for best performers in National Professional Category, PKR 1.95 million for KGC Professionals, Caddies and Senior Pros, as well as the newly added amateur category. Appearance money for top professionals has been enhanced to record PKR 1.37 million. For encouragement of golf, this year top three junior professionals have also been considered for appearance money. The appearance money is distributed amongst the top five professionals including top three senior professionals and junior professionals, as per PGF current order of merit. The lucky players achieving first hole-in-one will also be rewarded with a Toyota Corolla and a Suzuki Alto in national and local KGC categories respectively. The prize distribution ceremony will be held on February 9.