43pc taxes on power supply to EV charging stations won’t be withdrawn

ISLAMABAD - The federal government has decided not to withdraw 43 percent taxes applicable on the supply of electricity to electric vehicles charging stations, however, it has requested National Electric Power Regulatory Authority for approximately 52 percent reduction in the base tariff for the charging stations.

Similarly, the federal government has also decided to uncap the margin of Rs24.44/unit - determined by NEPRA- for the EV charging stations, giving free hand to the investors to set their own margin and to allow the market forces to determine the margin. Federal government has filed a motion, conveying policy guidelines for rationalization of tariff for electric vehicle charging stations under section 7 and 31 of the Regulation of Generation, Transmission and Distribution of Electric Power Act, 1997, read with Rule 17 of NEPRA Tariff (Standards and Procedure) Rules 1998.

In a motion and policy guidelines - for rationalization of tariff for electric vehicles charging stations- moved to NEPRA, the federal government has requested the rationalization of the base rate of Rs23.57 per unit for EVCSs to encourage the development of charging infrastructure to meet the EV policy target of 2030. In the motion, the federal government said that EVs represent a cleaner and more efficient mode of transportation offering an opportunity to reduce reliance on imported fuels and mitigate environmental degradation. However, the growth of Pakistan’s EV sector has been limited due to structural and financial constraints, including challenging economic conditions and high energy prices. The development of EV charging infrastructure is pivotal to realizing the sector’s potential. The current tariff structure presents significant impediments for both investors and consumers.

According to the federal government, the tariff for electric vehicle charging stations (EVCSs) falls under the commercial category with a base rate of Rs45.5 per unit. This base rate includes a cross-subsidy of approximately Rs10 per unit. After the application of around 43 percent taxes and further adjustments, the effective final tariff is approximately Rs 71 per unit. Furthermore, NEPRA has determined a margin of Rs24.44 per unit for EVCSs. As a result, the maximum tariff for EV charging has been set at approximately Rs95 per unit which is currently being charged to users. While this rate provides notable savings for EV users compared to conventional fuels it does not offer a sustainable Return on Investment (ROl) for charging station operators. The resulting negative internal rates of return (IRR) discourage potential investors, hindering the development and expansion of charging infrastructure. The federal government has approved the tariff reduction for EVCS on January 20, 2025 and it was decided that policy guidelines be issued to NEPRA for approval and incorporation of proposed initiative in the regulatory framework. The federal government in its motion has requested that the proposed amendments be incorporated into the respective schedules of tariffs and terms and conditions accordingly.

In the motion, the federal government has proposed rationalization of the base rate of Rs23.57 per unit (or 51.80pc reduction) for EVCSs to encourage the development of charging infrastructure to meet the EV policy target set by GoP by 2030. The difference between the proposed and existing base tariff will be managed through a cross-subsidy mechanism. All existing taxes and adjustments applicable will continue to apply to EVCS. The federal government has also requested for the removal of the capped margin of Rs24.44 per unit, allowing the market to determine the margin for EVCSs. NEPRA will conduct public hearing on the federal government motion on February 12, 2025.