Tuesday, February 04, 2025
Achakzai accepts Aliya Hamza’s request to join PTI’s Punjab-wide protests

February 04, 2025
ISLAMABAD  -  Pashtoonkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) chief Mahmood Khan Achakzai has accepted the request of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Punjab’s chief organiser Aliya Hamza to join PTI protests across various districts in Punjab. According to details, a PTI delegation headed by Aliya Hamza met Mahmood Khan Achakzai, who is also head of the ‘grand alliance of opposition parties’, in Islamabad and discussed various political issues including consultation on opposition protests in Punjab. Sources said that Mahmood Khan Achakzai will participate in all the protest demonstrations in Punjab after February 8. He will organise anti-government demonstrations in Punjab from the platform of the ‘grand alliance of opposition parties’. Aliya Hamza also conveyed the message of the PTI founder to Mahmood Khan Achakzai. Achakzai praised the efforts of Aliya Hamza and advised her to continue working for the protection of the constitution.

