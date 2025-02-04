Admin plans to preserve Multan’s historical sites

MULTAN - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has directed officials to highlight Multan’s centuries-old religious and cultural significance. Multan division Commissioner Aamir Khattak said that the Punjab Walled City Authority has developed a special plan for the upgradation of Qila Kohna Qasim Bagh and other historical sites. He added that all government offices operating on the fort premises will be relocated. In a special meeting, the commissioner stated that all development projects should ensure accessibility for people with disabilities. He also highlighted that the restoration work of the shrines of Sufi saints is being carried out in line with Multan’s ancient architectural traditions. “These shrines are a symbol of Multan’s rich heritage and identity,” he said, adding that people from around the world visit these sites to seek spiritual peace.

He noted that the centuries-old structures attract tourists due to their unique architectural style.

To promote religious tourism, a restoration project worth over Rs2 billion is being launched for Qila Kohna Qasim Bagh and surrounding areas. The Walled City Authority will also restore Damdama, Nigar Khana, a library, and a Langar Khana under this initiative.

Officials from relevant departments attended the briefing session on the project’s implementation.