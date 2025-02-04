Tuesday, February 04, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Afghan deputy governor’s son among 4 militants killed in DIK

Afghan deputy governor’s son among 4 militants killed in DIK
MATEEN HAIDER
February 04, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National

ISLAMABAD  - Irrefutable evidence has emerged about the involvement of Afghan nationals in terror attacks in Pakistan and the nexus between Afghan government and Fitna Al Khawarij (TTP).

According to credible sources, four terrorists of Fitnah Al Khawarij were killed by the security forces during a successful operation in the Kulachi area of Dera Ismail Khan between 30th and 31st January 2025.

Among those killed was the son of the Deputy Governor of Baghdeis province of Afghanistan.

He was identified as Badaruddin alias Yousaf.

According to the sources, the Afghan authorities have refused to receive Badaruddin’s body despite multiple requests from Pakistan.

Modern American-made night vision equipment, along with M16A4 and M24 sniper rifles, were recovered from the killed terrorists.

Qatar launches air bridge from Jordan to deliver medical aid to Gaza

Badaruddin had previously received training at an Afghan Taliban training centre and later became a part of Fitna Al Khawarij.

He was directly involved in the new wave of terrorist attacks from Afghanistan into Pakistan.

According to the sources, the Afghan Taliban leadership still maintains close ties with terrorist organizations, including Fitna Al Khawarij.

Defence analysts said that the killing of the Afghan Deputy Governor’s son is a clear evidence of the nexus between the Afghan Taliban and Fitna Al Khawarij. They said it has become undeniably clear that not only Afghan territory but the Afghan government itself are fully involved in terrorism against Pakistan.

The defence analysts said Afghanistan has become a breeding ground for all kinds of terrorists and urgent international measures are needed.

Sindh cabinet approves Agricultural Income Tax Bill to impose 45pc tax on Rs5.6m income

Tags:

MATEEN HAIDER

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-03/Lahore/epaper_img_1738565587.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025