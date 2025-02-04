Afghan deputy governor’s son among 4 militants killed in DIK

ISLAMABAD - Irrefutable evidence has emerged about the involvement of Afghan nationals in terror attacks in Pakistan and the nexus between Afghan government and Fitna Al Khawarij (TTP).

According to credible sources, four terrorists of Fitnah Al Khawarij were killed by the security forces during a successful operation in the Kulachi area of Dera Ismail Khan between 30th and 31st January 2025.

Among those killed was the son of the Deputy Governor of Baghdeis province of Afghanistan.

He was identified as Badaruddin alias Yousaf.

According to the sources, the Afghan authorities have refused to receive Badaruddin’s body despite multiple requests from Pakistan.

Modern American-made night vision equipment, along with M16A4 and M24 sniper rifles, were recovered from the killed terrorists.

Badaruddin had previously received training at an Afghan Taliban training centre and later became a part of Fitna Al Khawarij.

He was directly involved in the new wave of terrorist attacks from Afghanistan into Pakistan.

According to the sources, the Afghan Taliban leadership still maintains close ties with terrorist organizations, including Fitna Al Khawarij.

Defence analysts said that the killing of the Afghan Deputy Governor’s son is a clear evidence of the nexus between the Afghan Taliban and Fitna Al Khawarij. They said it has become undeniably clear that not only Afghan territory but the Afghan government itself are fully involved in terrorism against Pakistan.

The defence analysts said Afghanistan has become a breeding ground for all kinds of terrorists and urgent international measures are needed.