All set to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day tomorrow

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan is set to observe the Kashmir Solidarity Day tomorrow (February 5) to press India to implement the UN resolutions on Kashmiris’ right to self-determination.

Pakistan has been a staunch advocate for the Kashmir cause, and one of its most significant contributions has been the annual observance of Kashmir Solidarity Day on February 5. This day serves as a powerful reminder of the ongoing struggle for Kashmiris’ self-determination. The day is marked by nationwide rallies, seminars, conferences, and media campaigns to raise awareness about Indian human rights abuses in Kashmir. Globally, the Kashmiri diaspora and Pakistani communities organise protests outside Indian embassies, particularly in countries like the United Kingdom, Canada, and the United States.

Pakistani media, including television networks, newspapers, and digital platforms, play a crucial role in keeping the Kashmir issue alive on the international stage. Research institutions actively document Indian military actions, publish reports on human rights violations, and engage with global policymakers to advocate for Kashmir’s right to self-determination. The Kashmir issue remains one of the long-standing and most complex conflicts in South Asia. It traces its origins to the partition of British India in 1947, when the princely state of Jammu and Kashmir found itself at the crossroads of newly created India and Pakistan.

The conflict intensified when Maharaja Hari Singh, the ruler of Kashmir, signed the Instrument of Accession with India’s Governor-General Lord Mountbatten and Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, without obtaining the consent of the Kashmiri people. This decision was met with widespread resistance from Kashmiris, who opposed Indian rule and sought either independence or accession to Pakistan.

Following the accession, India deployed its military forces to Jammu and Kashmir, leading to the first Indo-Pakistani war (1947-1948). The war ended with a ceasefire brokered by the United Nations. Despite multiple UN resolutions calling for a plebiscite to allow Kashmiris to determine their future, India has consistently resisted holding such a referendum.

Over the decades, the dispute has remained a core issue of contention between India and Pakistan, sparking further wars, border skirmishes, and ongoing political and military tensions. Since 1947, the people of Jammu and Kashmir have faced continuous repression. Tensions escalated significantly in 1989 when an armed struggle erupted against Indian rule. The Indian government responded with a massive military crackdown, deploying hundreds of thousands of troops to suppress the rebellion. The freedom struggle led to grave human rights violations, including extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances, mass detentions, and sexual violence against women.

A pivotal moment in the conflict came in August 2019, when the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government of India revoked Articles 370 and 35A of the Indian Constitution. These articles had granted Jammu and Kashmir a special autonomous status, ensuring that only its residents could own property or hold government jobs. By abrogating these provisions, the Indian government effectively stripped the region of its semi-autonomous status and brought it under direct federal control. The move was widely condemned by Pakistan, Kashmiri leaders, and international human rights organizations, as it was seen as an attempt to alter the demographic and political landscape of the Muslim-majority region.

Following the revocation of Kashmir’s special status, the Indian government imposed a strict security lockdown, cutting off internet access, detaining thousands of political leaders, and significantly increasing its military presence.

Reports indicate that over 96,000 Kashmiris have been killed, 23,000 women widowed, nearly 11,000 women subjected to sexual violence, and over 100,000 homes and schools destroyed since 1989.

After 2019, the Indian government issued over 4.3 million domiciles to non-Kashmiri Indians, allowing them to settle in the region, a move critics argue is aimed at changing the region’s demographic composition.

Despite Pakistan’s continued diplomatic efforts, the Kashmir issue remains unresolved. The implementation of UN resolutions calling for a plebiscite in Kashmir has been stalled due to India’s refusal to cooperate.

The international community, including major powers like the United States, China, and the European Union, has largely remained passive, often prioritizing economic and strategic ties with India over human rights concerns in Kashmir.