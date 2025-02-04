Anti-encroachment operation continues in Sargodha

SARGODHA - The district administration continued an anti-encroachment operation in the city, taking swift action to remove encroachments.

Several shops were sealed, goods confiscated, and numerous street vendors carts were seized during the crackdown.

Under the supervision of assistant commissioner Sillanwali, a major operation was carried out in Shaheenabd Road.

In Kotmomin, the anti-encroachment drive was led by the assistant commissioner concerned who seized a truck of goods.

Eight power pilferers caught

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) on Monday caught eight power pilferers during an ongoing crackdown.

According to official sources, the task force teams raided various areas and caught eight accused involved in electricity theft from main lines and meter tampering.

They were identified as Nisar Ahmad, Khadam Hussain, Deewan Ali, Arshad, Abu Abeda, Dost Muhammad, Ishtiaq and Aoun Muhammad.

The police registered cases against pilferers.

13 arrested, weapons recovered

The police arrested 13 criminals during a crackdown in the district on Monday.A police spokesperson said different police stations raided and arrested Nadeem, Naseer, Nouman, Naveed, Nasrullah, Muhammad Ashfaq, Muhammad Aslam, Tariq, Waqas, Waleed and others. The police also recovered 2-kg hashish, 2-kg opium, 231 litres of liquor, nine pistols, nine guns, and 103 rounds.

DC for stern action against overloaded vehicles

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhmamd Wasim on Monday directed officers concerned to launch a special crackdown on overloaded vehicles to prevent accidents.

Presiding over a meeting of District Regional Transport Authority (RTA), the DC said that comprehensive traffic planning and road management would be ensured to control accidents.

He ordered to form joint working teams of the Rescue 1122, traffic police, the highways patrolling and the district administration to prevent road mishaps.