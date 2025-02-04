Tuesday, February 04, 2025
Anti-polio drive launched in Murree

Monitoring Report
February 04, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

MURREE  -  Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi inaugurated the district’s anti-polio drive on Monday by administering vaccines to children at the Tehsil Headquarter Hospital (THQ).

The DC called on all concerned departments to use all available resources in coordination to ensure the success of the drive and to eradicate polio from the district. He also commended the efforts of polio teams who have been administering polio drops to children under five in the region’s challenging mountainous areas.

Sherazi urged parents to cooperate with the polio workers and ensure their children receive the necessary vaccines.

Monitoring Report

