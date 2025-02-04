Tuesday, February 04, 2025
Asad Zaman claims second National Junior Tennis title in Karachi

Our Staff Reporter
February 04, 2025
LAHORE  -  Asad Zaman of Ali Embroidery Mills Ltd claimed the boys’ U-18 singles title, defeating Muhammad Salar in the final of National Juniors Tennis Championship, concluded at DA Creek Club, Karachi. In the boys’ U-18 final, Asad Zaman secured a 6-1, 7-6 victory over M Salar. After winning another national title, Asad thanked Allah Almighty for his success and credited his coach and mentor, Rashid Malik, for his invaluable guidance and training. “His mentorship has transformed me into a competitive player at the national junior level.”Asad also extended his appreciation to Ali Embroidery Mills CEO Tariq Zaman for his continuous support. “With this continued generosity, I now aim to bring international accolades for Pakistan,” he added. In the boys’ U-12 singles final, Muhammad Aayan defeated M Muaz 2-4, 5-3(10-6) to clinch the title. In the boys’ U-12 doubles final, the duo of M Aayan and M Muaz thumped Ibraheem Gill and Majid Bachani 4-0, 4-1. Both Aayan and Muaz, representing Fatima Group, thanked Ali Mukhtar, Director of Fatima Group, for his all-out support. They also acknowledged the guidance of their coaches, Rashid Malik and Abid, whose professional training has been instrumental in their back-to-back national junior title victories. M Rayan Khan defeated Junaid Meher 4-1, 5-3 in boys’ U-14 singles final. The girls’ U-18 singles final was won by Romaisa Malik, who overpowered Eschelle Asif 6-1, 6-1. Romaisa doubled her crowns by thrashing Eman Shahbaz 4-0, 4-0 in girls’ U-14 final while the girls’ U-12 singles was won by Eman, who thumped Dua Qureshi 4-0, 4-1.

Our Staff Reporter

