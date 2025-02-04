ATC extends Azam Swati’s interim bail until February 12

The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Lahore has extended interim bail for PTI leader Azam Khan Swati in five cases linked to the May 9 incidents until February 12.

Judge Manzar Ali Gul presided over the hearing and reviewed Swati’s bail applications. During the proceedings, Swati’s lawyer, Chaudhry Adnan Kalar, submitted a request for exemption from court appearance, citing Swati’s heart condition and ongoing treatment in Mansehra, which prevents him from traveling.

The judge accepted the exemption request but warned that the accused must appear in court at the next hearing. Following this, the court granted an extension of Swati’s interim bail and adjourned the case.