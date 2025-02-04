Tuesday, February 04, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

ATC extends Azam Swati’s interim bail until February 12

ATC extends Azam Swati’s interim bail until February 12
Web Desk
12:50 PM | February 04, 2025
National

The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Lahore has extended interim bail for PTI leader Azam Khan Swati in five cases linked to the May 9 incidents until February 12.

Judge Manzar Ali Gul presided over the hearing and reviewed Swati’s bail applications. During the proceedings, Swati’s lawyer, Chaudhry Adnan Kalar, submitted a request for exemption from court appearance, citing Swati’s heart condition and ongoing treatment in Mansehra, which prevents him from traveling.

The judge accepted the exemption request but warned that the accused must appear in court at the next hearing. Following this, the court granted an extension of Swati’s interim bail and adjourned the case.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-04/Lahore/epaper_img_1738653210.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025