Bahawalpur Police arrest 488 declared criminals, 102 court fugitives in Jan

Bahawalpur - Bahawalpur Police arrested 488 declared criminals and 102 court fugitives in January 2025 through the use of smart policing. District Police Officer (DPO) Asad Sarfaraz Khan instructed officers to accelerate efforts in pursuing criminals and bringing them to justice by leveraging modern technology.

In a detailed report, DPO Asad Sarfaraz Khan emphasised the importance of modern technology in these operations. He noted that the crackdown on criminals is ongoing, with Bahawalpur Police continuing to use smart policing methods to take decisive action against declared criminals and court fugitives. In total, 488 declared criminals were arrested, including 102 from Category A and 386 from Category B. Additionally, 102 judicial fugitives were apprehended, with 5 from Category A and 97 from Category B.

On this occasion, DPO Asad urged officers to intensify daily operations, emphasising that modern technical tools can prevent crime before it occurs. He stressed the need to closely monitor the movements of criminals and ensure they face the consequences they deserve. Furthermore, DPO Asad highlighted that officers’ performance is assessed based on their criminal arrests and the relief they provide to the public. Officers who perform exceptionally will be rewarded, while those with poor performance will face strict departmental accountability.