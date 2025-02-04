Beyonce wins top country album honors at Grammys

LOS ANGELES - Beyonce on Sunday night won the Grammy for the year’s best country album for her culture-shaking “Cowboy Carter,” a record that served as an indictment of the Nashville-centered industry long accused of sidelining Black artists. It was the second prize of the night for the most decorated artist in Grammys history, with four more opportunities to go at the marquee music awards gala in Los Angeles, including the top album and record prizes that have eluded her. Rapper Kendrick Lamar and pop singer Charli XCX each won three prizes during a pre-show where dozens of golden gramophones were handed out. “I really was not expecting this,” said Beyonce onstage, her voice audibly shaking. “Sometimes genre is a code word to keep us in our place as artists.” “I just want to encourage people to do what they’re passionate about and to stay persistent,” she told the crowd packed with A-listers, with husband Jay-Z and daughter Blue Ivy applauding from the audience.

“I still am in shock. Thank you so much for this honor.”