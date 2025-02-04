Tuesday, February 04, 2025
Blobal AI healthcare industry projected to reach $187b by 2030: VC KU

February 04, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -  Vice Chancellor University of Karachi Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi on Monday said that the global AI healthcare industry is projected to reach US$187 billion by 2030, growing at an annual rate of over 37 percent. He was speaking at a day-long digital healthcare workshop session on ‘digital health and ML/AI in healthcare’ organized by Sardar Yaseen Malik Professional Development Centre of the University of Karachi, to share core knowledge and concepts of digital healthcare, here. Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi expressed that the revolutionary inventions of artificial intelligence have left the world in awe.  He observed that the future of AI implementation in healthcare is very bright, as it can introduce medical professionals to unique and astonishing methods while playing a key role in advancing new horizons in the medical field.

