CIS overcomes financial crisis, expands telehealth services

ISLAMABAD - In the wake of a that nearly led to its collapse, COMSATS Internet Services (CIS) has emerged as a symbol of resilience and innovation. Over the past two years, the organization has successfully navigated severe financial challenges, reinventing itself as a thriving institution that continues to enhance digital connectivity and healthcare access across Pakistan.

Facing deep financial difficulties, CIS was burdened with debt, putting the jobs of 250 employees at risk. However, through strategic planning, financial restructuring, and decisive leadership under Executive Director Dr. Zakaria, the organization eliminated its deficit and shifted towards stability and growth. The revival and expansion of its Telehealth Centers played a crucial role in its resurgence, growing from 14 to 31 locations nationwide. These centers provide vital medical consultations in remote and underserved areas, improving healthcare access for thousands.

The Telehealth services, backed by a network of professional doctors from the COMSATS-based Resource Center, now offer consultations in general medicine, pediatrics, dermatology, and gynecology. Dr. Nadia Rasheed, Consultant & Project Manager of Telehealth, highlighted the expansion as a testament to CIS’s commitment to public welfare and bridging Pakistan’s healthcare divide.

CIS also modernized its technological infrastructure, including a significant overhaul of its Data Center. By adopting virtualization, high-performance cyber protection, and cloud computing, the organization improved data processing efficiency and reduced operational costs. These advancements established CIS as a leader in providing reliable, high-speed internet solutions to public and private sector clients.

Further contributing to its recovery, CIS renegotiated key contracts with service providers, securing cost-effective solutions without compromising quality. These measures strengthened its financial position while ensuring superior digital services. With a renewed focus on sustainability, CIS continues to expand its services, positioning itself as a key player in Pakistan’s digital and public health sectors.