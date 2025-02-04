Tuesday, February 04, 2025
City experiences partly cloudy weather

Staff Reporter
February 04, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -  The city experienced partly cloudy weather on Monday, with similar conditions expected over the next 24 hours. According to the MET office officials, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country, while a westerly wave was expected to approach western and upper regions by tonight. Cold and dry weather is likely to persist across most areas. However, isolated rain and snowfall over mountains are forecasted in Kashmir, northeast Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Light to moderate fog may also develop in northeast Punjab during the morning hours.On Monday, the lowest temperature was recorded in Leh at -11°C, while Lahore’s temperatures ranged from a minimum of 7.4°C to a maximum of 23°C.

Staff Reporter

