CJP Weighs-in

Before the issue of transferring judges from other jurisdictions to the Islamabad High Court could gain momentum, a swift response from Chief Justice of Pakistan Yahya Afridi has defused the brewing turmoil. Just as lawyer associations in Islamabad were beginning to mobilise, the Chief Justice welcomed the transfers, calling them a fair opportunity for judges from other provinces. His clear statement on the constitutionality of the move should put to rest the concerns raised by Islamabad High Court judges in their letter.

The key question was always whether the Judicial Commission or the Chief Justice, acting within their authority, could block these transfers. But alongside affirming the decision, the Chief Justice also laid out its rationale, stressing that the Islamabad High Court, as a symbol of the federation, must reflect representation from all provinces. This, he argued, is a necessary step to ensure the court does not become isolated from national issues and concerns. By bringing in diverse perspectives, the Islamabad High Court is strengthened—especially in a city that houses the seat of government. If further endorsement was needed, the Supreme Court Bar Association of Pakistan (SCBA) has also welcomed the move, calling it a healthy practice. With such a key legal body siding with the Chief Justice, the opposition to these transfers appears increasingly isolated.

The question now is whether the IHC judges who objected will accept this response and encourage their colleagues in the legal community to stand down—or if they will persist in their opposition, even to the point of refusing to cooperate with their judicial seniors. Perhaps the Chief Justice’s swift intervention has halted the dispute before it could escalate. Time will tell.