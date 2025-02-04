CJP welcomes transfer of judges to IHC

ISLAMABAD - Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Yahya Afridi on Monday welcomed the transfer of judges to the Islamabad High Court (IHC) amid opposition from the capital’s legal fraternity.

The CJP said this at the oath-taking ceremony of the Press Association of the Supreme Court (PAS) and said that the issue of judges’ transfer should not be confused with the appointment of judges.

“Appointment and transfer of judges are separate issues. Look at it with two different angles ie transfer and the inter se-seniority,” CJP Afridi said adding that the judges who were transferred to the IHC were already high court judges.

Explaining why he agreed to the transfers, Justice Afridi stated, “I agreed to the transfer of judges because it was conducted under constitutional provisions. A Balochi-speaking judge and a Sindhi-speaking judge have joined the IHC, which is a positive step under Article 200. More judges from different provinces should also be included in Islamabad High Court.”

“The transfer happened according to the Constitution. It is a good step according to Article 200,” he said. “More judges should come from different provinces,” the CJP added.

Highlighting the importance of a broad vision, the Chief Justice said there was a need for more judges in the Supreme Court. He told that he hears 30 to 40 cases daily and aims to reduce the backlog in the apex court. He also called for the appointment of more judges to distribute the workload effectively, as a few judges currently bear a disproportionate burden. “I heard 40 cases today (Monday),” he said

Regarding judicial independence, Chief Justice Afridi assured that he exercises his authority without fear or hesitation and makes decisions solely based on the constitutional mandate. He added, “Whenever I sense any personal interest in a case, I immediately recuse myself.”

He said; “We are sent to school to become gentlemen, and not to become engineer, doctor or any other professional,” adding that he had no objections to the transfers as they were conducted under constitutional provisions. “I will meet with all judges, including those of the high courts, and with time, everything will be resolved,” he added.