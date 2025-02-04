Tuesday, February 04, 2025
CM Gandapur vows to improve school infrastructure in KP

Web Desk
10:18 AM | February 04, 2025
Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, has reaffirmed the government's commitment to enhancing school infrastructure by providing all necessary resources on a priority basis.

Presiding over a meeting of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Monitoring Authority in Peshawar, the chief minister directed officials to collect data on missing facilities in schools and ensure the immediate provision of desks and chairs.

He also emphasized strict monitoring of teachers' attendance and called for reinstating rewards for high-performing schools and teachers.

Ali Amin Gandapur reiterated that the government is dedicated to ensuring quality education for all students, stressing that efforts will continue to improve learning conditions across the province.

