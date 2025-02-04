COAS chairs Corps Commanders’ Conference

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir presided over the 267th Corps Commanders’ Conference (CCC) at the General Headquarters (GHQ), where key national security matters were discussed.

The forum paid tribute to the martyrs from the armed forces, law enforcement agencies, and civilians who have sacrificed their lives for Pakistan’s peace and stability. A comprehensive assessment of regional and internal security was conducted, addressing emerging threats.

The conference reviewed the situation along the Line of Control (LoC) and the Working Boundary. Ahead of Kashmir Solidarity Day (February 5), participants strongly condemned ongoing human rights violations in Indian-held Kashmir, warning that they pose a serious threat to regional peace and stability.

Reaffirming Pakistan’s unwavering support for the Kashmiri people’s struggle for self-determination under United Nations Security Council resolutions, the forum called for global attention to India’s continued human rights abuses in the region. It also took note of recent provocative remarks by Indian military officials, terming them irresponsible and detrimental to regional stability.