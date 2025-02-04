Cold Streets, Colder Realities

As Lahore’s winter worsens, the city’s homeless face a heartbreaking struggle for survival. With temperatures dropping dangerously low, hundreds, including children and the elderly, are left sleeping on sidewalks and roadsides. These individuals lack basic necessities such as warm clothing, blankets, and healthcare. This crisis demands urgent attention from both the government and society.

Many homeless people are not habitual vagrants but wage workers migrating to Lahore in search of jobs. Unable to afford housing amidst soaring rents and limited shelters, they endure nights under the open sky. Others are victims of chronic poverty, displacement, or systemic failures. The health risks are dire—hypothermia, respiratory infections, and even death are constant threats during the freezing nights.

Government initiatives, such as Panahgahs (shelters), provide temporary relief but fail to meet the overwhelming demand. Overcrowding and insufficient resources make them inadequate solutions. A comprehensive strategy is essential, focusing on expanding shelters, improving accessibility, and addressing the root causes of homelessness.

Community efforts by NGOs offer crucial relief, distributing blankets and food. However, these efforts rely heavily on limited funding and volunteer support. A coordinated approach involving government and private sector partnerships is needed to tackle this issue sustainably.

This winter, as we enjoy warmth and comfort in our homes, we must reflect on our collective responsibility. The homeless do not need pity; they need action. Their survival should not rely on occasional charity but on proper, government-backed support.

WANIA RAUF,

Lahore.