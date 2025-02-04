Commissioner Larkana launches polio eradication campaign

LARKANA - Commissioner Tahir Hussain Sanghi on Monday has officially launched the polio eradication campaign in Larkana Division.

The Commissioner visited Union Council Waris Dino Machhi in Ratodero Taluka and administered polio drops to children, marking the beginning of the campaign. On this occasion, District Health Officer Larkana Dr. Shoukat Abro, Area Coordinator Aziz Murtaza Mangi, Taluka Health Officer Ratodero Dr. Amanullah, and CCO Muhammad Alam Marfani briefed the Commissioner about the polio campaign.

It was informed that a target has been set to administer polio drops to 407,959 children in Larkana District. For this purpose, 1,087 mobile teams have been formed, along with 90 fixed teams and 87 transit teams. Additionally, 76 Union Council Municipal Officers and 280 area in-charges are performing their duties across the district. Commissioner Larkana Tahir Hussain Sangi directed the officials to utilize all available resources to ensure the success of the polio campaign. He emphasized that every child under the age of five must be administered polio drops without fail.

Polio vaccination campaign launched in Tharparkar

Member of the National Assembly and Chairman of the Standing Committee for National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination Dr. Mahesh Kumar Malani inaugurated the polio vaccination campaign at Civil Hospital Mithi, Tharparkar on Monday. The campaign, aimed at protecting children from polio, will run until February 8, 2025.

Accompanied by the Deputy Commissioner Tharparkar Abdul Haleem Jagirani, District Health Officer Dr. Lekhraj Sarangani, MS of civil hospital Dr. Haresh Jagani, and Focal Person Dr. Bharat Kumar Soni, Dr. Malani administered polio drops to children at the hospital, marking the launch of the initiative. Following the inauguration, a walk was organized from the Civil Hospital to raise awareness among the public.

The event was led by Dr. Malani, Deputy Commissioner Jagirani, Dr. Sarangani, Dr. Jagani and Dr. Soni, and attended by a large number of citizens along with doctors, paramedical staff, civil society, and representatives of non-governmental organizations.

Addressing the participants of the walk, Dr. Mahesh Kumar Malani remarked that polio was often not viewed as a serious disease, which he called a major mistake, as polio was a disease that can permanently cripple a child. He emphasized that the only solution to prevent polio was to administer polio drops, urging parents and responsible citizens to cooperate with polio teams to ensure the success of the vaccination campaign. He also reassured that the government was making vigorous efforts to eradicate polio from the country, and he called on the society, including responsible citizens and media representatives, to fully support the government in safeguarding the future of children from lifelong disability.