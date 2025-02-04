Daniel Khalife jailed for spying for Iran and prison escape

TEHRAN - Daniel Khalife has been jailed for 14 years and three months after escaping from prison while awaiting trial for spying for Iran. Khalife joined the Army aged 16, and shortly after began passing sensitive information - including the names of special forces soldiers - to Tehran. Khalife, now 23, was charged in January 2023 and became the subject of a nationwide manhunt eight months later when he fled Wandsworth prison before his trial. He was arrested in London after a 75-hour search.

Sentencing Khalife on Monday, Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb said he had “the makings of an exemplary soldier” when he joined, but instead showed himself “to be a dangerous fool”. “You are an attention seeker and you enjoyed the notoriety you attracted following your escape from prison,” the judge added. Khalife, wearing a black jumper, showed no reaction as he was led from court following the sentencing. The former soldier, whose actions breached the Official Secrets Act and the Terrorism Act, was found guilty of spying for Iran after a trial at Woolwich Crown Court in November. Part way through the trial, he pleaded guilty to escaping from prison by strapping himself to the underside of a food delivery truck. He was cleared of perpetrating a bomb hoax at his army barracks at RAF Stafford in 2023, after three wired cannisters were left at the base where he lived and worked.

Khalife began to foster a relationship with Tehran shortly after he was employed by the British Army as a teenager in September 2018.

He used Facebook to contact a man with links to Iranian intelligence, and from there built a relationship with various contacts from Iran.

By August 2019, having been in the Army for less than a year, he was sent to collect $2,000 (£1,600) in a dog poo bag in Mill Hill Park, north London.

Khalife also travelled to Turkey in August 2020, where he left a package for Iranian intelligence agents.

During his trial, the court heard Khalife had anonymously contacted MI6 twice offering to work as a double agent for them. Following the calls, police launched an investigation into him in November 2021. He was arrested in January 2022, and charged one year later. He escaped from Wandsworth prison later in 2023 while awaiting trial, only to be found and arrested after three days.

Prosecutors said Khalife had been “entrusted to uphold and protect the national security of this country”, but had instead “used his employment to undermine” it.

However, Khalife’s lawyer claimed twice during the trial that this plot was “hapless” and more “Scooby-Doo” than “007”.

In her sentencing remarks, Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb said: “What a shame shortly after basic training you spent more than two years in contact with agents of Iran, a country whose interests do not align with UK”.

She added that by the time Khalife had initiated a relationship with Iran, he had been vetted and cleared and thereby had access to a “sea of sensitive material”.