Dr Zaman appointed Arid University VC

Rawalpindi - Prof. Dr. Qamar-uz-Zaman, a distinguished academic and Precision Agriculture Research Chair at Dalhousie University, Canada, has been appointed as the vice chancellor of Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR). He assumed office on Monday.

Punjab Governor, also the chancellor of PMAS-AAUR, appointed Dr. Zaman to the position, according to an official press release. Dr. Zaman previously served as the university’s VC from 2019 to 2022, during which PMAS-AAUR gained global recognition in agriculture and became a hub for research and academic activities.

Dr. Zaman joined Dalhousie University as an associate professor in 2010 and was promoted to professor in 2014. His career includes roles as Machinery Systems Research Chair at Nova Scotia Agricultural College, JSPS-NSERC Research Fellow at the University of Agriculture and Technology, Japan, Post-Doctoral Fellow at the University of Florida, USA, and assistant professor at the University of Agriculture, Faisalabad.

He holds a doctorate from the University of Newcastle upon Tyne, UK, a postdoctoral fellowship in Precision Agriculture from the University of Florida, and BSc and MSc degrees in Agricultural Engineering from the University of Agriculture, Faisalabad. He received the Glenn Downing Award in 2014 from the Canadian Society for Bioengineering for his contributions to machinery systems research and an award in 2015 from the University of Florida for advancements in variable rate sprayer technology. Dr. Zaman has authored over 200 research publications, contributed chapters to books, and holds two patents. He has supervised numerous graduate students and reviewed research for various journals and organizations.