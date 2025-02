SWAT - Earthquake tremors were felt in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Swat, Mingora and surrounding areas on Monday, however, casualties or damage have not been reported. After the earthquake, people came out of their homes in panic and started reciting verses from the Holy Quran. According to the seismological center, the magnitude of the earthquake was recorded at 4.5. The depth of the earthquake was 80 kilometers underground, while the epicenter was the Hindu Kush mountain range.