Eastern DR Congo rebel alliance including M23 declares ceasefire

The Alliance Fleuve Congo, a rebel alliance in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, which includes M23 rebels, has declared a ceasefire starting Feb.4, it said in a statement late Monday.

The group said the ceasefire was for humanitarian reasons blaming the government in Kinshasa for allegedly causing it.

The M23 rebels, which recently intensified clashes in eastern Congo, claimed control over Goma, the capital of the North Kivu province, last week.

Heavy clashes between govt forces and the rebels have caused several deaths and injuries.

Congo's Health Ministry said Saturday 773 bodies were in morgues in Goma as of Jan. 30 and some remain on the streets due to overcrowding in mortuaries.

The rebel alliance said it condemns Congolese armed forces for continued use of military aircraft at Kavumu airport, where they allegedly load bombs that kill their compatriots in liberated areas.

They also said they have no intention of capturing Bukavu, South Kivu's provincial capital, or other areas.

“However, we reiterate our commitment to protecting and defending the civilian population and our positions,” the statement said.

Congo, however, has vowed to reclaim Goma, a city of around 3 million people. Kinshasa has accused Rwanda of sending troops to Goma to back M23.

Rwandan President Paul Kagame who has frequently denied claims of supporting the M23 on Monday reportedly told CNN he does not know if his country’s troops are in the east of the Congo, where fighting between the M23 armed group and Congolese soldiers has killed hundreds.