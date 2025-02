ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has officially allocated the election symbol to former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s newly formed party, Awaam Pakistan Party. According to ECP sources, the party has been assigned the Ghariyal (clock tower) as its electoral symbol. Shahid Khaqan Abbasi serves as the party’s convener, while prominent political figures Miftah Ismail and Mehtab Abbasi hold key positions in the party’s leadership.