Tuesday, February 04, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Electricity Theft

February 04, 2025
Newspaper, Opinions, Letters

Illegal electricity connections, or ‘kundas,’ remain a major issue, adding to the financial burden on power utilities. A fundamental question arises: are power utilities, responsible for generation, transmission, and distribution, also expected to ensure law enforcement?

Crackdowns occur frequently in various areas, but there is no public accountability because no effective legal framework prevents such theft. Poor governance and weak enforcement allow electricity theft and defaults to continue unchecked, leaving DISCOs to bear the financial consequences. The Criminal Law (Amendment) Ordinance 2023 made electricity theft a cognisable offence, but its temporary nature limits its impact. Full parliamentary approval is essential to give this law the authority it needs to curb theft and enforce accountability.

SYED MOHSIN ALI,

Karachi.

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-03/Lahore/epaper_img_1738565587.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025