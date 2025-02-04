Illegal electricity connections, or ‘kundas,’ remain a major issue, adding to the financial burden on power utilities. A fundamental question arises: are power utilities, responsible for generation, transmission, and distribution, also expected to ensure law enforcement?

Crackdowns occur frequently in various areas, but there is no public accountability because no effective legal framework prevents such theft. Poor governance and weak enforcement allow electricity theft and defaults to continue unchecked, leaving DISCOs to bear the financial consequences. The Criminal Law (Amendment) Ordinance 2023 made electricity theft a cognisable offence, but its temporary nature limits its impact. Full parliamentary approval is essential to give this law the authority it needs to curb theft and enforce accountability.

SYED MOHSIN ALI,

Karachi.