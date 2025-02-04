Tuesday, February 04, 2025
Evacuation operation continues in Kurram as bunkers dismantled

Web Desk
10:26 AM | February 04, 2025
The evacuation of people from Kurram to Peshawar via helicopter is ongoing, with over 200 individuals, including women, children, and patients, safely relocated so far, according to the district administration.

Three flights were operated yesterday to facilitate the evacuation, while efforts continue to provide essential support. The administration confirmed that the supply of medicines and food remains uninterrupted for those in need.

Meanwhile, as part of a peace agreement, the dismantling of bunkers in Kurram is underway. Officials reported that 22 bunkers have already been demolished in various areas, with the operation set to continue today.

Authorities reaffirmed their commitment to restoring peace and ensuring the safety of residents through ongoing relief and security measures.

