FBR seeks more staff and resources to bridge Rs7 trillion tax gap

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has requested additional staff and logistical support to tackle Pakistan’s massive Rs7 trillion tax gap.

FBR officials emphasize the need to strengthen field operations and informant networks to curb tax evasion, highlighting the challenge of monitoring tax affairs across all districts with only 25 offices nationwide. The tax authority currently receives just Rs1 for every Rs200 of revenue, significantly lower than regional counterparts.

Comparisons show that India allocates 1.5% of its revenue to tax operations, whereas Pakistan’s expenditure stands at only 0.44%. Additionally, the FBR noted that provincial department salaries and benefits are 20 times higher than those of FBR employees.

To improve oversight in key industries like sugar, cement, tobacco, and fertilizers, the FBR has stressed the need for more resources, including vehicles. In the 2022-23 fiscal year, the Punjab Revenue Authority had set a tax collection target of Rs240 billion.

Meanwhile, the FBR recently faced backlash over its decision to purchase 1,010 cars for officers at a cost of Rs3 billion. A Senate panel criticized the procurement, alleging a lack of competition in the bidding process and favoring Honda Atlas over a lower bid from Indus Motors.















