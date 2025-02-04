FIA arrests two suspects involved in visa fraud

LAHORE - Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Gujranwala Zone claimed on Monday to have arrested two suspects from Gujranwala and Nankana Sahib involved in visa fraud. According to FIA sources, the arrested individuals have been identified as Syed Mehdi Raza and Amanat, involved in deceiving innocent citizens under the pretense of visa arrangements. Suspect Mehdi Raza defrauded a citizen of Rs 1.4 million, falsely promising employment in Canada. A case had been registered against him at FIA Composite Circle Gujranwala since 2022. Similarly, suspect Amanat received Rs 4.689 million from a citizen for travel to Italy, but instead he sent him to Libya and then cut off all contacts. Director FIA Gujranwala Zone, Abdul Qadir Qamar said that operations against human smuggling networks had been further intensified. Those exploiting innocent lives would be brought to justice, he added.