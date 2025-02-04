First Steps

Details remain scarce, and speculation is running high, but reports that PTI leader and former Prime Minister Imran Khan has written a letter to the Chief of Army Staff have reignited both hope and debate. The nature of this contact—whether it signals a breakthrough in the long-running feud between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and, by extension, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with the rest of the Centre and Federation—remains unclear. In the coming days, more details will emerge about whether this letter is a meaningful step in negotiations or merely a procedural move laying the groundwork for further dialogue. In the meantime, it is worth acknowledging that despite the deep mistrust and disagreements between the two sides over the past few years, they have still managed to come to the table, engage in discussions, and work through challenges for the broader benefit of the country.

As always, political negotiations—particularly in Pakistan—are opaque, filled with posturing and public relations rhetoric. These discussions often unfold on multiple levels, and if the ultimate goal is to foster peace and stability in Pakistan, then compromises must be made. At the heart of it, both sides should prioritise the nation’s welfare, which requires moving away from the politics of street agitation that risks paralyzing the country and instead returning to the more pragmatic, institutionalised politics of parliamentary debate and lawmaking.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is needed as a capable opposition within Parliament, actively participating in the democratic process. The government’s efforts to bring it back into the fold must continue by any means necessary to ensure Pakistan returns to a stable and functional political landscape.