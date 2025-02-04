FJWU hosts workshop on institutional performance

Rawalpindi - Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) recently held an engaging training workshop on the Review of Institutional Performance & Enhancement (RIPE), gathering academic and administrative department heads, principals, and faculty from affiliated colleges.

The workshop kicked off with a motivating address by Prof. Dr. Bushra Mirza, Vice Chancellor of FJWU. She emphasized the importance of institutional performance reviews in promoting excellence and encouraged participants to adopt innovative approaches to overcome future challenges. Prof. Dr. Bushra Yasmin, Director of the Quality Enhancement Cell (QEC), provided an in-depth overview of the Pakistan Precepts, Standards, and Guidelines for Quality Assurance (PSG-2023), highlighting FJWU’s full adoption of these standards. She also introduced the formation of the Institutional Quality Circle (IQC) and Institutional Performance Review (IPR) Committee, leading to technical sessions focused on the 16 standards of RIPE.

Led by Prof. Yasmin and Ms. Nosheen Naz, Deputy Director of QEC, the sessions fostered discussions on existing, future, and best practices for each Expectation Outcome Indicator (EOI). The workshop identified gaps and proposed solutions for creating a robust Institutional Performance Report.

Prof. Yasmin concluded by encouraging participants to contribute actively to the RIPE document, affirming FJWU’s commitment to continuous academic improvement.