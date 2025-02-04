FO confirms 13 Pakistani deaths in Morocco boat tragedy

The (FO) has confirmed that 13 Pakistanis lost their lives in last month’s boat tragedy near the Mauritania-Morocco coast.

The boat, carrying 80 people, capsized on January 16 while attempting to reach Spain’s Canary Islands. Reports suggest that over 40 Pakistanis were among the victims, with only 22 survivors. Migrant rights group Walking Borders estimated that around 50 people drowned in the incident.

According to initial investigations, the victims were deceived by human traffickers, mostly from Wazirabad, Lahore, Gujrat, and Sialkot. Each victim reportedly paid between Rs1.6 to Rs2.5 million for what was promised as an air trip to Spain but was instead illegally transported through Ethiopia and Senegal before being forced onto the ill-fated sea journey.

The FO confirmed that after thorough verification, 13 Pakistani bodies have been identified. The remains of four victims—Muhammad Arslan Khan, Qaisar Iqbal, Hamid Shabbir, and Sajjad Ali—will arrive in Islamabad on February 5 via a Saudi Airlines flight.

Authorities continue to investigate the network of traffickers responsible for the tragedy, as survivors recount harrowing experiences of extortion and forced travel at sea.