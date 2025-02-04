Govt to invite expressions of interest for PIA sell-off this month

ISLAMABAD - The government would invite expressions of interest for the privatisation of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) within this month after it faced a setback in privatising the national flag carrier last year.

The government’s privatization plan had faced a hit on October 31 last year as the Pakistan International Airline (PIA) has attracted only Rs10 billion from the sole bidder for a stake in the national carrier against the minimum expected price of Rs85 billion. The government on Thursday informed the parliamentary committee that it would make a fresh attempt for the privatization of PIA.

The officials of the Privatization Commission informed the Standing Committee on Privatization, which met under the chairmanship of Muhammad Farooq Sattar, MNA, that the federal government has decided to restart the privatization process of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), with expressions of interest to be invited within the month. The final decision will be made in a meeting of the Prime Minister’s Committee on Privatization.

The Committee was briefed on various aspects of PIA’s privatization, and informed by the Chairman, Privatization Commission that the second attempt for PIA’s privatization is fully prepared, with several returning bidders and parties participating in the process. In the previous round, bidders recommended waiving the 18% GST imposed by the government on the induction of new planes and fleet expansion. They believed that removing this tax would facilitate new aircraft acquisitions and support the growth of the aviation industry. The liabilities of PIA amount to Rs45 billion, including; Rs26 billion in taxation dues to the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), Rs10 billion owed to the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and the remaining amount consists of pension liabilities. The government presented these concerns to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), and IMF agreed that if PIA is privatized the 18% GST could be removed to encourage private sector investment in new aircraft. A mechanism would be devised to address outstanding liabilities, ensuring that financial burdens do not become a hindrance for potential investors. The Committee was further informed that non-core assets are not part of the PIA bidding process. The government is formulating a separate policy for these assets, for which a consultant has already been hired. The consultant has proposed two to three options to the Cabinet Committee on Privatization (CCoP). The Cabinet Committee will adopt one of these options and issue a policy regarding non-core assets.

The Committee discussed “The Privatization Commission (Amendment) Bill 2024” (Government Bill) in detail. The Committee raised an objection to Clause 4, Section 7(4), stating that the Ministry of Law should clarify whether there is any precedent where the Prime Minister has been given the authority to make privatization decisions instead of Cabinet. The Committee directed the Ministry of Law to present relevant details in the next meeting. Thereafter, the Committee deferred “The Privatization Commission (Amendment) Bill 2024” (Government Bill) till its next meeting.

The Committee further discussed the privatization of DISCOs. In the first phase the privatization of three DISCOs—IESCO, FESCO, and GEPCO—will be considered. For this process, two firms submitted their bids, out of which the board recommended the firm “Alvarez & Marsal Middle East Limited “. Afterward, the final bidder gave a presentation to the Minister of Finance and the Minister of Law, and eventually, they agreed with the bidder. They then directed the board to proceed with signing an agreement with the bidder. Before the completion of the privatization process, there were certain provisions that needed to be fulfilled. The Power Division and NEPRA, in collaboration with the World Bank, have been working together to resolve these provisions. The goal is to ensure that these issues are cleared before the bidding process, providing a solid platform for the bidders.