Tuesday, February 04, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Greek PM calls for calm after ‘very intense’ Santorini tremors

Greek PM calls for calm after ‘very intense’ Santorini tremors
NEWS WIRE
February 04, 2025
Newspaper, International

BRUSSELS  -  Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis appealed for calm Monday after a wave of seismic tremors hit the tourist island of Santorini, prompting mass departures. Speaking from Brussels, Mitsotakis said authorities were monitoring a “very intense” geological phenomenon over recent days, adding: “I want to ask our islanders above all to remain calm.” Known for its spectacular cliffside views and a dormant volcano, Santorini and neighbouring Aegean Sea islands have been hit by hundreds of tremors since last week, the largest with a magnitude of 4.9. The activity has prompted authorities to send rescue units to the area and close schools, and some areas have been declared off-limits because of rockslide risks. Many among the population of over 15,000 spent the night outdoors, while others are leaving the island by sea and air.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-03/Lahore/epaper_img_1738565587.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025